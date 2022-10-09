An unidentified All Progressive Congress (APC) supporter has boasted that the party owns Lagos State.

He said this during the APC five-million-man solidarity walk for presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu organized on Sunday by the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages management committee, Musilliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

In a video, the man dressed in APC colours can be heard saying that Lagos is the party’s inheritance from God.

He said, “We are the owners of Lagos, from the ocean to the lagoon. Lagos is our inheritance from God.”

RELATED NEWS