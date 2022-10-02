Against the backdrop of his rumoured death, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has declared that he is hale, healthy and ready to serve Nigeria from day one.

Tinubu made this assertion in a statement accompanying a video of his fitness posted via his verified Twitter page on Sunday.

Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.



Well… Nope.



His tweet reads, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One. #BAT23.”

