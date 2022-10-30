Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, took a swipe at the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu respectively.

Obi, who noted that the presidency of Nigeria is not a retirement home for the aged, described that Atiku and Tinubu as sick, tired and weak people.

The Labour Party candidate made this assertion at the flag-off ceremony of his Presidential Campaign in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

He said, “Aso Rock is a seat of power for energetic and vibrant people to live and tackle the huge problems facing the country.”

According to Obi, Nigeria’s Presidency like in every good country is “for leaders who are ready and patriotic enough to do the job and he and his Vice Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad are here to serve Nigeria and bring her back to greatness.”

He however, assured that his administration will focus on turning the country from consumption to production, saying, “We will put money here and farmers will return to their farms and youths will be gainfully engaged.

“Don’t support those who will steal your money and make governance a retirement home. We will solve Nigeria’s problems, it’s not going to be over night but we will tackle insecurity and return farmers to their farms.”

