Personnel of the Lagos State Police on Thursday fired teargas to disperse protesters commemorating the 2nd year anniversary of the EndSARS movement at the Lekki Tollgate.

In a live footage, protesters were seen running helter-skelter for safety and there are photos of several arrest made at the scene of the incident.

The protester had come out on Thursday morning led by popular musician, Falz and actor, Mr. Macaroni to stage a peaceful walk at the Lekki tollgate in commemoration of the shooting that took place therein two years ago.

The commemorative walk was gathered to be peaceful until police stormed the scene to fire teargas at the people to disperse them from the scene.