Police on Monday fired teargas to disperse para-athletes who took to the National Stadium, Surulere to protest against their exclusion from the upcoming National Sports Festival.

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development had recently excluded the special athletes from competing at the upcoming National Sports, making deaf sports optional as against the permanent status it enjoyed in the past.

The para-athletes staged a protest to this end, blocking the entrance to the National Stadium, Surulere which resulted into traffic gridlock on the Ojuelegba-Iponri road.

The athletes were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions as they called on the Sports minister Sunday Dare not to exclude them from the sports festival.

The festival is slated to hold from November 28 to December 10 in Delta State

