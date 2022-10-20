Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Thursday took a boat ride to empathise with flood victims in Benue State.

Recall Obi announced on Wednesday that he will be suspending his presidential campaign to sympathise with victims of the ongoing flooding across the country.

In a video, Obi can be seen boarding a local boat and riding on it as he takes an inspection of the flooding with residents cheering him on.

Benue State government recently confirmed that no fewer than 24 persons have lost their lives in 12 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the State to the surging flood that hit the state while 74 others sustained serious injuries.