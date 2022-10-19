By Efosa Taiwo

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has declared his support for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 general election.

The 60-year-old joined other celebrities who have thrown their weight behind the former Anambra State Governor in his presidential bid.

Kanayo declared his support during a radio interview he shared on Instagram on Wednesday,

According to Kanayo, Obi embodies qualities worthy of a true leader, adding that the LP presidential candidate is the best man to fix Nigeria.

He added that Nigerians do not need people who will use them to play politics instead of serving them during this critical period.

“I know Peter Gregory Obi personally, he is a man that I can define in very few words, as humble, as a man who has a listening ear for everything. He has the character and competence Nigeria needs at this critical time,” he said.

Other celebrities who have publicly endorsed Peter Obi for president include Zubby Michael, Charly Boy, Peter Okoye, Chidi Mokeme, Harry Anyanwu, Okey Bakassi, Victoria Inyama and Hilda Dokubo.