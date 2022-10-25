Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said that he was rechristened Abraham the Father of All Nations by the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Tinubu made this disclosure while speaking with the Kano chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, on Monday.

"Pastor Adeboye referred to me as "ABRAHAM," and when I asked what that meant, he replied, "Watch out, the Father of Nations." Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



The former Lagos State governor said the RCCG general overseer called him Father of All Nations the day his wife, Remi, was ordained a pastor in the RCCG.

Tinubu said, “The day my wife was ordained a pastor, I was there. Pastor Adeboye gave me the name Abraham.

“I said what’s the meaning? He said the father of the nation,” he added.

Recall that Tinubu’s choice of a Muslim running mate, Kashim Shettima has been met with criticisms.

Lawan Babachir, a Tinubu ally and APC chieftain had threatened that Christians will vote against the APC, describing the same faith ticket as “satanic.”

