Founder of the Omega Fire Ministry , Apostle Johnson Suleman has confirmed the attack on his convoy along the Benin Auchi Road, Edo State.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported how gunmen attacked the cleric’s convoy on Warake Road in Auchi, on Friday evening, killing seven persons including police officers.

Confirming the incident, Apostle Suleman in a video disclosed that he has been going through some tough times, said he cannot be killed.

My life is in God's hands, you can’t kill me, Apostle Suleman taunts attackers pic.twitter.com/uQJ6byPO8I — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 21, 2022

He confirmed that the incident was an assassination attempt but vowed not to mention the names of those behind the attack.

He said, “There are things happening that I have been quiet about. Even if you are the most careless person on earth, you will not give yourself to so many scandals.

“There are things happening that people don’t know, even though one or two persons take advantage of it along the line. The reason I’m coming out to speak now is that they have done all that and discovered that I’m still moving on.

“They decided to make an attempt on my life. I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed. My car was attacked.

“The people who did this are expecting me to come out and mention their names but I won’t do that. You can’t kill me, my life is in the hand of God”.