Corpses float in Bayelsa, Delta cemeteries, NGE faults shutdown of broadcast stations in Zamfara are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 18, 2022.

In ‘Today in The News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Floods: Panic as corpses float in Bayelsa, Delta Cemeteries

As floods continue to ravage most parts of the country, residents of Aeroplane Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta have raised the alarm over floating corpses from submerged cemeteries in their areas.

This came as several communities in Bomadi, Patani and Burutu local government areas of Delta State were yesterday sacked by the ravaging flood, with indigenes sleeping on top of Bomadi Bridge.

LP, PDP tackle Buhari over claims of meeting yearnings of Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday he has met the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, scoring his administration high in performance.

Speaking while declaring open the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President highlighted progress made in the areas of agriculture, economy, infrastructure, security, health and anti-corruption, among others.

Shutdown of broadcast stations in Zamfara, threat to democracy – NGE

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has expressed concern over the shutdown of four broadcast stations by Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle and asked him to immediately unseal the media houses.

Stations sealed by the governor include NTA, Gamji Television, Alumna Television and Pride FM Station, all located in the state capital, Gusau.