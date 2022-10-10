MC Oluomo

Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages management committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has described as false, the ‘Lekki shooting’ of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate in 2020, faulting the presindetial candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and Labour Party, LP; Abubakar Atiku and Peter Obi respectively over the incident.

Oluomo made this assertion on Sunday during a “5 Million-Man Rally,” organised in Lagos to support the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

#EndSARS: MC Oluomo queries Lekki Shooting



The chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages management committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, has said that the killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate in 2020 could…1 pic.twitter.com/lmN9GNA3jy — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 10, 2022

Recall that In October 2020, thousands of youths trooped out to the streets in Nigeria and the diaspora, protesting extra-judicial killing by the police, particularly by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

A Judicial Panel was set up by the state government to investigate petitions on police brutality in the state, following the shooting at Lekki Tollgate, but reports of the panel became a subject of controversy, especially with the Federal Government rejecting the panel report for inconsistencies.

But, speaking on the #EndSARS violence, Oluomo stated that the ‘Lekki shooting’ could not be connected to Tinubu, adding that it was rather a political game by Atiku and Obi.

The chairman insisted that it was impossible for protesters to be killed whithout having thier corpses to show for it or families of the deceased coming out to ask for their loved ones.

Oluomo said, “Where are the bodies and where are they buried? Do they have relatives in Nigeria? Has Nigeria bribed the mothers of the deceased protesters? Why are their siblings not searching for them, even on social media? Or is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a Chief of Army Staff or President who will order the killing of protesters at the (Lekki) Tollgate?”

“They’re lying to us, they want to undermine the Yorubas, everyone should come out. It is a political game. It was Atiku and Obi that conspired to do all those things then.”

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe has mocked the APC as he described the MC Oluomo-ledLagos rally for Tinubu as failed ‘catch up.’

According to Okupe, in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, the “five million-man” solidarity rally for Mr Tinubu in Lagos is a “catch up” not well done.

“What APC has been able to do, having seen the LP movement, is still about a quarter of what we did,” he boasted.

RELATED NEWS