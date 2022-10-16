Deontay Wilder broke down into tears on Sunday as he admits he fears for Robert Helenius’s health after handling the boxer a devastating knockout defeat.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ delivered a devastating blow to the Finnish boxer in the first round and won the WBC eliminator fight on Saturday night in New York.

Wilder’s signature power right hand rendered Helenius unconscious in the opening round of his boxing return, one year after tasting defeat to Tyson Fury.

And 36-year-old Wilder was emotional during his post-fight press conference as he discussed the dangers boxers face, while paying tribute to former super-welterweight Prichard Colon, who suffered a life-altering brain injury.

Wilder said, via Michael Bensonn: “We’ve seen what happens, look at Colon. How he got hit, Richard Collon, correct.” “This man didn’t have no kids… they don’t understand. Y’all don’t f****** understand what we go through, man.

“And I don’t even know him like that, but I will always be an advocate for us. “Because this man will never know what it’s like to be somebody’s father. “And that’s one of the most precious things in the world, to be somebody’s father. But he will never be nobody’s father, man. “Because he got in the ring to support his family but now, his family got to take care of him for the rest of his life.

Deontay Wilder gets emotional and cries at the post-fight presser after his KO of Robert Helenius as he discusses the dangers of boxing and Prichard Colon, who suffered a life-altering brain injury…



