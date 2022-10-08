Afrobeats superstar, Davido has revealed he will be marrying Chioma Rowland, the mother of his son, Ifeanyi, in 2023.

The talented singer, made the revelation in a video shared by UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega on Instastory.

In the video, Adegboyega hailed Chioma as “Our wife, our real wife,” and Davido added, “Hundred per cent, going down, 2023.”

Recall that Adegboyega had earlier gifted Chioma one Hermes Birkin bag.

Chioma, the mother of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, was spotted with the singer in several videos, years after their rumoured breakup.

Davido had on September 3rd, 2019, held an introduction with Chioma’s family but a proper wedding ceremony between the duo never happened.

