Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Abubakar Atiku has unveiled his 5 star recovery plans in a dance video.

Atiku dances as he reveals 5 star recovery plans in video



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has shared his 5 star recovery plans in a dance video.



Atiku stated in the video that he will secure Nigerians,…1 pic.twitter.com/wNojzSx9p9 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 2, 2022

In the video, which has now gone viral, Atiku, dressed in two different attires, could be seen giving some dance steps to a hit song by Davido, titled, “Stand Strong.”

RELATED NEWS