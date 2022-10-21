Atiku Abubakar

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar has returned to Nigeria.

The former Vice President returned to Nigeria from France on Friday.

Atiku was seen in the company of former Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye and the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

It was gathered the PDP candidate is set to attend the party’s campaign rally in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

There had been rumours that Atiku’s trip to France was because of ill health but his media aide, Paul Ibe dismissed such rumours, saying his principal travelled for a business trip.

See the video below:

[Video] Atiku returns to Nigeria after France trip



Credit: Instagram // dinomelaye pic.twitter.com/sqBhQt3vDU — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 21, 2022