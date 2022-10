The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman, was on Friday, attacked by gunmen in Edo State.

The attack it was gathered happened at Warake road, close to Auchi, Edo State.

Though details of the tragic incident are still sketchy, a video was posted online by the revered cleric, wherein he alleged that the assailants shot directly at his vehicle.

