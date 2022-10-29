By Steve Oko

Vice Chancellor of Abia State University Uturu, Professor Onyemachi Ogbulu, has read riot act on cultism, indecent dressing and examination malpractices as the institution matriculated 5,258 students.

Professor Ugbulu who was speaking at the university’s 40th matriculation ceremony weekend at Uturu, said that the Management had zero tolerance for indiscipline, and other vices.

The VC who advised the matriculants to focus on their academic pursuit and shun behaviours capable of landing them into trouble, warned that the Management would not hesitate to expel any student indulging in indecent acts.

He restated the commitment of the Management under his watch to expand the academic programmes of the institution.

Professor Ugbulu urged students to register all their courses online at the university’s portal as such is the only guarantee for the uploading of their semester results.

Assuring students and their parents that security had been beefed up around the university, the VC commended Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for his numerous supports towards to the institution.

