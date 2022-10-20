.

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

THE Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Delta State, Rev Monday Udoh-Tom, has inaugurated a four-man executive committee of the State chapter of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Press Corps, IPC, with Festus Ahon of the Vanguard newspaper as Chairman.

The committee has Oghenero Eghweree of Radio Nigeria as Secretary; Ifeoma Okafor of the NTA, Treasurer and Austin Oyibode, an independent online publisher, Public Relations Officer, PRO.

Inaugurating the committee, Udoh Tom said the commission would continue to progress in activities towards conducting hitch free general election in 2023 in line with international best practices.

He noted that with the inauguration of the IPC, INEC in the state has been able to create a platform that would help in giving out accurate information on the operations of the Electoral body before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

Udoh-Tom explained that the unveiling of the IPC was an important addition to INEC interface with its stakeholders as well as the citizenry, disclosing that the Commission have been able to attain nine out of fourteen items in its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 General Elections.

Saying that the IPC had existed for over a decade at the National level, he maintained that it was being replicated at the state level with the aim of translating the gains of the robust relationship between INEC and the media which would invariably benefit the electoral process in the state.

He urged members to effectively collaborate with the commission in the task of conducting free, fair and credible elections.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the newly inaugurated Committee, Festus Ahon, assured that the body would carry out its duties effectively, stressing that journalists covering INEC were keen on helping it achieve the set goal of conducting free, fair and credible elections.