…claims N10 million damages

…Policeman on duty deflected her tyres – Okoro

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma’s Special Adviser on Security, Demian Okoro, has been dragged to the Federal High court in Owerri, over the alleged unlawful seizure of a vehicle belonging to a federal female civil servant, Chinwendu Chukwuemeka,

and demanding the enforcement of her right to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

A copy of the suit with No: FHC/OW/FHR/20/2022, was made available to newsmen in Owerri, on

Thursday.

In the matter of application between Mrs Joy Chinwendu Chukwuemeka (applicant) and Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police Imo State, DPO Victor (Owerri Urban Police Area command) Inspector Augusta Ikedi, (traffic unit Owerri Urban Police station) Demian Okoro ( commissioner of police RTD) and Constable Felix Udeh, as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th respondents respectively.

In an affidavit in support of the originating motion, She (applicant) alleged “That I was the person driving the oxblood coloured Honda Accord Colour Oxblood, with Engine no B20B43016969, chassis No.JHLRD164XWC040699 registration No.AE907MMA which is unlawfully seized by the Nigeria Police the 3rd and 4th respondents in the matter at the pleasure of the 5th respondent. On the 1st of September, 2022.

She “Parked in an area to go into the market to buy foodstuff, there are no government prohibitive orders restricting vehicles but after 5 minutes, a security man in mufti the 6th respondent attached to the 5th respondent came after explaining that my car was not parked in front of the house of the 5th respondent, he (security man) left and later, he came back, he fired live ammunitions at my car severally and bursting my tyres.”

However, the applicant said she approached the court to seek redress, the reliefs sought by the applicant, Mrs Chukwuemeka for “A declaration that the applicant is entitled to the right to dignity of the human person, right to personal liberty and freedom of movement by section 34,35 and 41 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. And an injunction order restraining the respondents from unwarranted invitations or arresting the applicant in the instant case.

“A declaration that the 5th respondent shall not hide under the police to use undue pressure and intimidation to harass and degrade the applicant thereby using the said police officers to achieve an unlawful act. By part XVII, 37 of the Police Act 2020 edition. An award of the sum of ten million nairas (N10,000,000) on the respondents to be paid to the applicant as general damages for infringing on the applicant’s fundamental human rights.”

Reacting, Okoro who is the 5th respondent in the matter said: “The vehicle was packed in front of my house for crying out loud I am in charge of security in Imo state, you can’t park a vehicle in front of my house and abandon it you want to put a bomb in my house or what? She was told don’t park in front of my house, blocking the right of way and she refused. There is a policeman on duty in exercising his right as a police officer in his wisdom deflected the tyres.”