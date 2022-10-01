.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma showered encomium on Ndi Imo, southeasterners and the entire people of Nigeria for their stability in nation building.

Governor Uzodimma made the commendation at the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary of Nigeria celebrated at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square (RANKS), Owerri.

In his words, “I commend Nigerians for their resilience these past 62 years. By living in different parts of the country to earn your livelihoods, even in the face of security threats and daunting economic challenges, you have continued to demonstrate your commitment to a united Nigeria.

The Governor emphasized that the greatest of the post-independence challenges must have been how to turn the different ethnic nationalities into one, big united country and Ndi Imo have been committed to the task.

He however, called for rededication of heart and might by all in the promotion and defence of our common interests over and above self interests.

He further charged his fellow leaders to eschew divisional tendencies and rethink their mission in politics in service to our nation, their tribe or their religion.

Present at occasion was the wife of the Governor, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, the Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku, and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Bola Njoku, former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, former Deputy Governor, Chief Mrs. Ada Okwuonu, Heads of Security Agencies, Government officials and a host of dignitaries.

