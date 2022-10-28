*Assures PDP of bloc votes

*Guber candidate assures assets creation for youths

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE people of Uyo senatorial district have thanked governor Udom Emmanuel and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for zoning the 2023 governorship position to the area and for bringing Pastor Umo Eno as the next governor of the state.

Some of the stakeholders, candidates and leaders who spoke at the 2023 campaign flag-off and presentation of flags to candidates of Uyo a.k. a Akwa Ibom Northeast senatorial district, held on Thursday at the Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, thanked the governor for the massive projects executed in their area, and assured him of bloc votes in all the nine LGAs.

Speaking, the governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, who said he could not thank governor Udom enough for what he has done in Akwa Ibom state and especially his Senatorial district in terms of infrastructure and appointments, reiterated that he would build on Udom’s legacies.

His words: “Your Excellency, we are grateful for all the landmark projects that you have given to Uyo Senatorial district. For the roads, the general hospital, 21-Storey building, we are thankful. We salute you for the ring roads, the Industries.Because of the foundation you have laid, next administration”ll be establishing business hubs.

“Building on the infrastructural renaissance that you have brought into Akwa Ibom state, in the next administration we are going to ensure that we create jobs for our people so that our youths will no longer be dependent on handouts, where people come and give them Cars.

“Your Excellency, as an Accountant, you know that a car is a liability, we are not going to create liabilities for them, we’ll create assets for them so that they can have money to buy their own Cars. FEYRep will be reloaded for the benefit of our women.

“Uyo must not just be center of government and politics, Uyo must become the centre of commerce, the center of innovation and technology. Your excellency you’ve already started by bringing Google to Akwa Ibom state, I can assure you that we are going to build on it. I’m very proud to be your political son because of all the things that you have done for Akwa Ibom”

In his remarks earlier, the Coordinator and Leader of Uyo Senatorial district Campaign, Senator Effiong Bob, commended the governor for zoning the 2023 governorship position to Uyo Senatorial district, despite arguments that the position should be thrown open.

“I remember that you stood your ground, that the best thing that will bring about enduring peace in Akwa Ibom State is to do the right thing, that the governorship position should start from Uyo Senatorial district again, I thank you for that, because other people would have reneged

“And throwing the position open, there would have been total confusion. We assure you that you will not be disappointed in his leadership and we will continue to give you the support for you to end your tenure well”, Bob said.

Also speaking on behalf of PDP stakeholders of Uyo Senatorial district, Chairman Local government Service Commission, hon. Monday Eyo asserted, “His Excellency I want to thank you for what you have done for Uyo people. Uyo Senatorial district is the main beneficiary of your administration, so we have every cause to support you. Thank you for bringing Pastor Umo Eno to take over from you “,

Similarly ,while speaking on behalf of women of the Senatorial district, a former State Lawmaker, Ekaette Ebong Okon, appreciated the governor said;, “There is no other gift that would have been better than Umo Eno. Listening to pastor Umo Eno, and comparing him with every other person that came out looking for this position, I say Pastor Umo Eno is the best.

” We thank you for making us (women) to have a voice, and for including us in all processes of governance in the state. The women of Uyo Senatorial district will support you till the end of your completion agenda”

On his part, the State Chairman of PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan in his remarks equally, thanked the governor saying:”His Excellency your acceptance as Chairman of the presidential Campaign Council has not crippled the campaigns in the State.

“You have done well combining your assignment at the national level for PDP and working with us in the state, giving us all the support. Thank you for supporting the party, thank you for being a leader; for the great things you’ve done for Akwa Ibom State.

” His Excellency, we are here in Uyo Senatorial district. What we’ve seen today is that the people of Uyo Senatorial district have made a statement. From the elders, the women, youths, students, they have all affirmed that they are ready for 2023 and that they are for the PDP”

The PDP state Chairman formally welcomed back to the party, former State Lawmaker Idongesit Ituen and former Chairman of Uyo local government council, Ekerete Ekpenyong and their supporters who had left the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 general election.

Addressing the party faithful, governor Udom Emmanuel congratulated the Senatorial district for the overwhelming crowd at the rally and particularly for reaffirming their support for the PDP, and his succession agenda.

His words: “Let me thank the stakeholders and people of Uyo Senatorial district, all the candidates. Today you people have made a statement that Akwa Ibom is PDP. I don’t want to speak much because today is not my day. The next governor has spoken, I only stand here to tell you that everything he has said I concur.

“So there is nothing much to say, but believe me he is a man of capacity. I will keep saying this until everybody hears me that if you cannot run a Kiosk, you cannot run a multi-national.

“If you have never created any dividend somewhere, you can’t create dividend of democracy, that is why we are having the problem we have in Nigeria today.Pastor Umo Eno is willing, reliable and capable. With the economic foundation that we’ve laid he is going to build solidly on it”

The campaign rally which started about 2pm witnessed the presentation of party flags to all the PDP candidates of Uyo Senatorial district which comprises of Uyo, Ibesikpo Asutan, Uruan, Nsit Ibom, Nsit Ubium, Nsit Atai, Etinan, Itu, and Ibiono Ibom; local government areas.

