Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa

By Biodun Busari

The United States government has alerted South Africa that terrorists might be planning an attack aimed at large gatherings.

It then warned American citizens to avoid large crowds and gatherings, especially around Sandton in Johannesburg between the 29th and 30th of October 2022.

The US made this known on its embassy website on Wednesday, stressing that it got information about possible attacks by terrorists in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

“The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022,” the alert read.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack.

“The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of October 29-30 2022.”

On Sunday, the US warned its citizens in Nigeria about possible terror attacks in some parts of the country.

It said Abuja stands a high risk of attack, and that terrorists may target government buildings, places of worship, schools and markets.

The US government further authorised the evacuation of its embassy staff and others living in Nigeria around the nation’s capital city.

