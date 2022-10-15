Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Honourable Seun Fakorede has been conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Administration by the Prowess University, Delaware, USA.

This is coming few weeks after he was awarded as as the winner of the United Kingdom-based Awards, One Young World Politician Award of the year.

The decoration for African Honorees held on the 8th of October, 2022 at the Postgraduate College of the Lead City University, Ibadan, Nigeria but he could not attend the ceremony because of a State assignment he had with his Principal, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, same day and time.

In his acceptance speech made available to WWW.OYOMIND.COM.NG Fakorede expressed his happiness towards the huge recognition bestowed on him by the institution.

He said “I’m glad to announce that I have been conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree — Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration (Honoris Causa) by the Prowess University, Delaware, USA.”

“I am elated to receive this Doctorate Degree in recognition of my contribution to the Youth and Community Development in Oyo State and Nigeria at large, particularly in my capacity as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports.

“This is another motivation to keep delivering my best in public administration and service. My appreciation goes to the Faculty and Board of Regents of Prowess University for conferring this honor on me. As always, special thanks to Governor Seyi Makinde for believing in me so much and for being an exemplary model of good governance.”