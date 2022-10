In the wake of the terror alarm and recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments, President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned Nigerians, urging the residents to be alert.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shahu on Friday, Buhari appealed to the nation’s security establishment and citizens to be vigilant and careful with security, noting that it is important to avoid panic.

