By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday said the security situation on ground is not that dire to warrant the travel advisories, issued by the United States and United Kingdom governments as well as other foreign missions, warning their citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria, particularly Abuja, because of a potential terror attack in the city.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), who stated this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the emergency security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the presidential villa, Abuja, said Nigerian citizens are not in danger.

Monguno, flanked by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, said the panic that followed the US terror alert addressed to its citizens in Nigeria was unnecessary because the hype and the sense of insecurity it created were unfounded.

He urged Nigerians and other residents to go about their daily lives as usual.

The NSA also stated that the armed forces, security, and intelligence organizations are continuing with their mandate to keep every Nigerian and every area of the nation secure.

Others in attendance included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present were the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

Service Chiefs at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

The Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major-General Samuel Adebayo, was also in attendance.

