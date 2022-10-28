By Biodun Busari

The US Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi was attacked in their residence in San Francisco on Friday morning.

According to a statement by the Speaker’s office, an attacker broke into their home and “violently assaulted” Pelosi.

The 82-year-old has then be rushed to the hospital where he was receiving medical attention as the statement also revealed that the invader was taken into custody.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” Pelosi’s office said.

In a statement by Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, the man was “receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Hammill said Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, according to CBS news.

“The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said.

Paul Pelosi is a businessman who manages his own real estate and venture capital investment firm, Financial Leasing Services, based in San Francisco.

He met Nancy D’Alesandro when they were both students in Washington DC, and they married in 1963. They have five children.

Nancy Pelosi has had two spells as speaker of the US House, between 2007 to 2011 and since January 2019. She represents California’s 12th congressional district.

