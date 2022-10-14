Nigerian-born US-based model Babalola Otitoju Joseph, better known as Joseph Water, has scored big again. The international model featured on the runway of the recent Atlanta Fashion Week Show.

More than 20 young male and female models featured in the fashion event, with Joseph Water coming in an all-red design with shorts and a red cap.

It further solidified how far Joseph Water has come on the international stage in his career. He has recorded several feats in the past, but this has to be one of his major conquests.

Babalola Otitoju Joseph shared the video of the occasion on his YouTube channel where he has thousands of subscribers with a caption,, “recap of all the looks from Atlanta Fashion Week Show. Let me know if you spot me in there.”

Since Joseph Water moved to the United States of America more than 10 years ago to chase his dream of becoming a model, with hard work, focus, determination, right attitude and positioning, his big ambition is being fulfilled right in front of him.

However, the journey has not been without rough patches for the Nigerian. He battled stereotypes, racism and other forms of rejection and segregation on his way to stardom.

Before the Atlanta Fashion Show, Joseph Water had feature on the runway of the New York Fashion Week and also graced the covers of glamour magazines such as ‘Krave’ and ‘Slay’.

The young fashionista exudes class and style, having modelled a great number of fashion brands and featured in other popular fashion events. Yet, he is determined to maximize his potential and further explore other career-related opportunities.

Joseph Water, who played a character in Nollywood movie, “Wadu Wadu, has acted in a number of movies in the number one movie industry in the world, the Hollywood.

In a recent interview in which he spoke about other business ideas he would likely explore in the future, Joseph Water revealed a big desire to also launch himself as an actor.

“It fulfils me to give life to a character and kill the role. Recently, I have been doing some movies in Hollywood. Not too long ago, I was featured in a Yoruba movie titled ‘Wadu Wadu’. I am still learning the intricacies of acting, understanding how to play different characters and pass the message across with such realness, and also the ability to evoke emotions. I love acting”, Joseph Water said.