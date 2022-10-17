Nigerian American-based media and brand executive Akeju, Marks his child’s birthday over the weekend with a luxury and colourful party in United States.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the excited dad was seen cuddling and filming the birthday celebrant, Zayn, as he dances around the party scene.

He captioned the post “Happy birthday to my world star, Zayn. My super model and Pride. I will do everything and more to give you the best life and trust Allah to guide and protect you always to live your dream to fullest”.

Akeju who is widely known for his music career has ventured into entrepreneurship and has launched several initiatives including face of afrobeats, a campaign that celebrates African music stars.

Earlier in May 2022, he was announced as ambassador for a United Nations affiliated organisation, African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN). Akeju made healdine for the theme song which he produced for the organisation featuring notable female African singers including Nomcebo Nothule Zikode, Wendy, Perola, Soraia Ramos and Spice Diana.

The smart business tycoon also run an entertainment documentary, Loud in Africa, Prime Music Partners and Aflik tv where he promotes movie stars from Nollywood, Ghollywood to South African film industry.