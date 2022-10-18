By Victoria Ojeme

The United States of America has awarded over three million dollars grants to three Nigerian hospitals for the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the country and across Africa.

The benefiting hospitals included: Lily Hospitals Ltd., Cedarcrest Hospital, and Mobihealthcare Limited (Mobihealth)

The Director, USTDA, Enoh Ebong, who announced this at the U.S. Embassy, Abuja, on Monday, said that over 25 thousand Nigerians would benefit from the project.

Ebong explained that the aim of the project was to provide access to good healthcare to Nigerians by partnering healthcare providers.

According to her, the project entails leveraging financing with reasonable investment in grants that will unlock millions of doors financing to implement it.

”The grant to Lily Hospitals Limited is for a feasibility study to support the refurbishment and operation of 10 healthcare facilities in Nigeria.

”These facilities, located in multiple urban hubs across the country, will serve up to 25,000 patients annually.”

She said that Lily selected Maryland-based Anadach Consulting Group, LLC, to conduct the study.

Ebong lauded Lily hospitals for resuscitating hospitals, which were in bad conditions and making them good again for the benefit of Nigerians.

According to her, promoting access to quality healthcare services is a top priority for USTDA in Nigeria.

“Our partnership with Lily will provide the company with the necessary analysis to make informed decisions in support of its healthcare delivery priorities.

“At the same time, USTDA’s engagement will help create opportunities for U.S. companies to supply the technologies and services that these healthcare facilities will require.”

According to her, the USTDA’s study will assess and recommend the most suitable healthcare facilities for Lily to refurbish and integrate into its existing network of facilities.

The Director said that the project would also increase access to modern, quality healthcare systems at a lower cost and in a shorter timeframe than commissioning and constructing new healthcare facilities.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Austin Okogun, the CEO of Lily Hospitals,said that the USTDA grant was very timely, adding that it supported Lily’s expansion strategy of reactivating underperforming healthcare facilities.

“This will revitalise neighborhoods, create employment opportunities, support investment, and contribute to economic growth.

“This project will allow more healthcare professionals to contribute to their communities, while offering partnerships and franchise opportunities to medical and related clinical experts.

”t will also offer opportunities for U.S. companies to supply the high-quality technologies that these facilities will require. Above all else, we are committed to improving access to good quality and affordable care to Nigerians.”

The grant to Cedarcrest Hospitals is for a feasibility study to develop a comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Abuja that will provide diagnosis and treatment services for up to 1,000 patients per centre.

Ebong said, “In respect to Cedarcrest Hospital, they saw a need in cancer treatment, prescriptions and the whole range of services required.

“So we will be providing them with the grants to improve their services.

“The goal of USTDA’s assistance is to save lives using innovative healthcare technologies.

“I believe U.S. companies will be eager to partner with Cedarcrest to help expand access to world-class cancer care in Nigeria.”

In his remark, Dr. Felix Ogedengbe, Cedarcrest’s CEO, said the hospital was very delighted to be a recipient of the grant from USTDA.

“As a private multispecialty hospital group, we have been at the forefront of ensuring the availability of highly specialized healthcare locally and have recently decided to expand into the oncology treatment space.

“This grant will no doubt aid in achieving the dream of setting up a comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment centre, make these services available locally, and ensure in-bound medical tourism from the subregion.

“In making this grant, USTDA has shown its commitment to helping develop highly skilled local capacity in cancer treatment,” Ogedengbe added.