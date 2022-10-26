Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Medical students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Tuesday have been charged to uphold ethics of medical profession during their clinical training.

The Provost, of the College of Health Sciences, Prof Christopher Alebiosu, who inducted the students, urged them to uphold the ethics of the profession.

He explained that the maiden white coat ceremony for the clinical students was to welcome them into the medical profession proper and advised them to always do their best for their patients as they adorn their symbolic white coats.

He said, “as clinical students, you are bound by the same professional commitments that bind all physicians.This ceremony will join the symbol of the white coat with the virtues of altruism, responsibility, duty, honour, respect, and compassion.

“We believe that clinical medical students should be given well-defined guidelines regarding the expectations and responsibilities appropriate for the medical profession before their first day of clinical education and training.

“We believe that when students accept the obligations of our profession, the declaration of commitment should be taken at the beginning early in medical school, and not the end.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Clement Adebooye, who unveiled the logo of the college of health sciences, explained that the first set of medical students of the university has moved from their pre-clinical phase to the clinical phase of their medical training.

He advised the students to strive and join in moving Nigeria forward, adding ” as you enter another phase of your training, you should programme your mind to make Nigeria a better place for all of us.

“Show love, respect and Kindness in your daily encounter with patients. Be submissive to your instructors and consultants. Learn to be humble, steadfast, focused, diligent and be passionate about your profession,” he added.

