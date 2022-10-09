By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid legendary goalkeeper has apologized for deleting a tweet in which he said he was gay while confirming his account was hacked.

Casillas had caused furore on social media when a tweet from his account got released stating he was gay.

The tweet sparked debate with many questioning whether the assertion was true or false.

The 41-year-old former goalkeeper deleted the tweet before confirming that his account was hacked in an apologetic post to his followers.

He said, “Hacked account. Luckily everything in order.

“Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community”

Casillas retired from football in August 2020 after suffering a heart attack during his time at Porto.

