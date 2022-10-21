Selected participants at the drafting workshop

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Equal Access International has held a Local Action Plan, LAP, drafting workshop in Benue state to help that tier of government in the state actualize the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, under its Securing Nigerian Communities project.

The resolution is centred on having women play key roles in decision making processes that effect their communities in areas of security and the general wellbeing of the society.

Participating LGAs includes Agatu, Guma and Gwer West.

Speaking on the programme, the Country Director of EAI, Dr. Maji Peterx disclosed that the project had been going on in four Nigerian states including, Benue, Plateau, Kaduna and Kano. “And in these respective states we work in three Local Government Areas, LGAs.

“Part of the components of this programme is that we are working around women peace and security. We work with some young people and develop the concept of peace fellowship. And we have established community platforms for early warning, early response that we call Civilian Security Platform and Community Accountability Forum.

“But as for this aspect of the project, we are trying to support the Local Governments where we are working to develop what we call, Local Action Plan, LAP.

“The LAP is derived from the State Action Plan, SAP. The SAP is derived from the National Action Plan. All the action plans we are talking about is the United Nations Security Council Resolution, UNSCR, 1325 that talked about women peace and security.

“So we are trying to support them to see what the peculiar issues in their communities and LGAs are. What are the activities, what are the interventions, what are the processes they want in place to ensure that women are integrated within the security architecture. The whole thing is to ensure that when policies and issues that concern women are being discussed their chairs are not empty on the table. And we felt that if we are able to bring in more people within the security architecture of a state, it will be easier for us to achieve a more lasting solution.

“So basically that is where we are focusing and to ensure that their policy document integrated women into the issue of peace and security.

“So what we are doing now is a drafting workshop where we selected stakeholders from the communities, religious leaders and traditional rulers, youth groups and women who are part of the security architecture that we instituted ealier on. Becaue we already have a consultant who had gone into the communities and had focused group discussions and also did formal interviews. And after that now we are coming to present our findings and see what activities they think can help them to mitigate these challenges that they are having.

“This is a drafting workshop; after this the next thing is validation of the working document before the public presentation. So everything we have been doing before now are a build up to this. After this we will go into developing the policy document, then we come into validation, then public presentation.

“Generally, I think that we have had a robust engagement with members of the communities. And the feedbacks that we are getting and the way we are going we are quite excited and happy. We have taken giant strides and we are optimistic that we are taking steps in the right direction.

“I must also commended the participants because they are people we have been engaging with for a long time and there is this increase in commitment to the entire process and we are moving forward.”

Also, the Director Women Affairs in the Benue State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Dooshima Ager commended EAI for putting the initiative together in order to achieve the UNSCR 1325 in the LGAs of the state.

She noted that “Nigeria is a signatory to that resolution. And so the country developed her National Action Plan, the state has also developed her State Action Plan. So there is every need for the LGAs to develop their Local Action Plan.

“This process is supported by EAI and with participants from LGAs in attendance and as the Director of Women Affairs in the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development I am here to give my technical suppport to the process.

“The process is a good one because already participants are raising issues concerning women in their localities.

“The UNSCR resolution 1325 has two main objectives. One is to increase the involvement of women in security processes, mediation, conflict resolution and peace building. And the second one is to change the perception in the media of the role women can play in security processes. So already they are raising issues that concern women, that concern the inclusion of women in the peace processes. They are expressing fears about women apathy, over things that are happening in their localities, so the process is a good one.

“Through actions such as this, the development of the Local Action Plan women can be brought to play their roles in their localities. When the Local Action Plans are developed, all the instruments in the Local Governments, the Police, the Local Government itself including its substructure including education, social welfare, agriculture and others can key into the Local Action Plan.

“And as a Ministry we are also working on taking some of these processes like the Women Mediators Network to the local level.

“Already we have Women Mediators in five LGAs. So we are looking at cascading all these to all the LGAs. We have another strategy which is the He for She Ambassadors; men who support women. So we are also hoping that too will go to all the LGAs. We are also talking about livelihoods support because each LGA has a Women Development Centre. And when looking at developing the skills of women, you have economic support in whatever they are doing. And not only that, as we are strengthening this process, we are also looking at the issue of inclusion, bring everybody in, because you know that the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, talked about inclusion, leaving no one behind.

“There is concern now that we are preparing good girls but not doing the same for boys. Following that concern, out national council has directed that we train girls and boys on the same platter, so that we don’t leave anyone behind. A situation where girls are working and boys are just sitting can contribute to insecurity and social vices in the society. So as we are starting this process we are now talking to stakeholders to ensure that in anything they are doing they should include men and women, boys and girls, persons with disabilities including the elderly and see what each person can bring to the table in order to bring peace and security in our LGAs.”

On her part, Consultant and Executive Director of Community Links, Dr. Helen Teghtegh, said “It’s good that a global journey that started over 20 years ago is cascading down to the LGAs of Benue state. The UNSCR 1325 has been a global struggle for women inclusion either in the area of participation, prevention of conflict, conflict management and the conversation that have been going on to include women when it comes to issue of peace and security has become an issue of discussion at the local level which is obviously a welcome development and for which we are at this workshop. It is for the communities in the LGAs to take ownership of the conversation by developing the Local Action Plan. We know there is the National and State plan, but if it ends at that level, the women at the local level who are the majority may not benefit therefrom.

“But when they own the process, they can run with it. And if they are runing with the vision at the local level it means it can transform later to the global level. That is why we are here to give them that support to ensure that the process achieves its purpose.”

The Benue State Field Cordinator of EAI, Andrew Idoko who charged the participants to take the assignment seriously said it would positively impact the LGAs for the good of the communities.