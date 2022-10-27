.

NSUKKA—There was an uneasy calm in Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka Express Road, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, Sunday, following the alleged abduction of an unspecified number of road users, including students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, who were returning to school after the eight months Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike.

Some lucky commuters, who managed to escape, said the kidnappers attacked at least six commercial buses, riddled them with bullets and diverted the occupants to nearby bushes.

It was gathered that the kidnappers are already contacting the families of victims, demanding N30 million ransom.

A source told Vanguard that a woman from Aku in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State and his son were among the victims of the kidnap incident, adding that while the son has been released, the woman is still in captivity.

He equally said a medical doctor, who had regained his freedom, paid an undisclosed ransom to be set free.

He also expressed surprise that such criminal activities could take place on the road with about six security checkpoints between Nike and Opi Junction in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Though the spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, did not respond to enquiries on the incident, a student of UNN, who equally pleaded for anonymity, said: “It is very true. My friend’s roommate’s sibling and mom were kidnapped. My friend was almost kidnapped too but he managed to escape.”

Vanguard gathered that the road where this incident took place has become a flashpoint for kidnapping and all sorts of criminalities.

In September 2022, the kidnappers blocked the said road around the Ekwegbe axis and abducted an unspecified number of road users with police claiming that two of the victims were later rescued.

