.

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Senate of the University of Uyo, UNIUYO will today, Thursday, October 20, meet following the suspended strike action embarked upon by the Academic Union of Universities, ASUU.

The Coordinator of the ASUU- Calabar zone, Dr. Aniekan Brown who disclosed this during an interview yesterday in Uyo, said the fact that Nigerian public universities had been on

strike for 8months, that the Senate had to meet in order to update the academic calendar.

Brown who is the senior lecturer in the department of Sociology & Anthropology (UNIUYO), said the Senate meeting will determine when academic activities in the University would commence.

His words: “Well it is only good for Nigerians to understand the way the University works.

So as we speak I am aware that the Senat the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), will sit tomorrow, and there will be a review the academic calendar.

“And it is that Senate meeting that will determine when academic activities will begin, because the academic calendar must be updated. Those are Senate responsibilities.

“Also as we speak so many things are going on simultaneously. The non teaching staff are making the environment conducive and safe”

Meanwhile, when Vanguard visited the town campus, in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday, only non teaching staff were seen on ground, especially operators of the business centers.

But some students met within the town, surprisingly did not show or express any sign of excitement over the news of the suspended strike action.

One of them who identified himself simpy as Aniekan said:”I am not excited about the news. Even if University of Uyo commences academic activities this week I don’t think I am prepared to go back immediately. Federal government kept of for too long at home, maybe I will resume next month”