The Senate of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) has approved the reopening of the institution and resumption of academic activities with effect from Oct. 24.

This is contained in statement on Friday in Uyo by the Acting Registrar, Mr Linus Okoko.

The resumption followed the suspension of the eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to Okoko, the reopening of the institution is for the completion of the 2020/2021 academic session and commencement of the 2021/2022 academic year.

“The management of the university of Uyo wishes to inform all students, staff, and the general public that senate at its emergency meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 20, approved the resumption of academic activities for the completion of the 2020/2021 and commencement of the 2021/2022 academic year following the suspension of ASUU’s strike.

“Students should note that the university reopens on Monday, Oct. 24, for full academic activities.”

He urged students admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session to ensure they paid their screening fees immediately.