By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

FOLLOWING the suspension of the nationwide strike embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the University of Uyo ,UNIUYO, Akwa Ibom State will on Monday October, 24, 2022 reopen for full academic activities.

The management of UNIUYO announced this in a statement Signed by Mr. Linus T. Okoko, the Ag. Registrar of the institution and made available to newsmen Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

According to the statement, the University of Uyo Senate approved the reopening date for academic activities at its emergency meeting held on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The statement is entitled: “UNIUYO reopens on Monday, October 24, 2022 for the resumption of academic activities for the completion of the 2020/2021, and commencement of the 2021/2022 academic year”

It reads: “The Management of the University of Uyo wishes to inform all students, staff, and the general public that Senate at its emergency meeting held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 approved the resumption of academic activities for the completion of the 2020/2021 and commencement of the 2021/2022 academic year following the suspension of ASUU’sstrike.

“Extract from the Senate approval are as follows: October 24 to November 18, 2022 – Lectures for all students (4 weeks). November 21 to November 25, 2022-Revision exercise for 2nd Semester of 2020/2021.

” November 28 to December 18, 2022- 2nd Semester examinations for all students (3 weeks). October 24, 2022 to January 15, 2023 , commencement of payment of screening

fees by new students for 2021/2022.

“Students should note that the University reopens on Monday, October 24, 2022 for

full academic activities.

Accordingly, new students admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session are requested to pay their screening fees”