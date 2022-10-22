It was a moment of joy at the United Nations Information Center, Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Monday 10th November 2022, when Glitto Hope Foundation, owned by Oluwatobi Abodunrin, in conjunction with the United Nations Information and Kiraa TV hosted a conference tagged “Voice Against Suicide Conference“.

The event kicked off at exactly 11:30 am when the moderator took on the microphone and declared the event opened by introducing the dignitaries and guests at the occasion, and officially welcomed them.

There were seven guest speakers to speak about the topic of the day “Voice Against Suicide”. They are Leo Dasilva, Seyi Awolowo, Khadijat Okunnu Lamidi, Ogun Maryam, Buraimoh Peter Folajimi, Dr. Gbemisayo Quadri, and Waziri Oluwatomi.

During his speech, Seyi Awolowo shared his own experience in life, the many challenges he faced and how he was able to overcome them all. He also advised that no matter what you might be going through in life at the moment, committing suicide isn’t the best option.

“The challenges you find yourself today is obviously preparing you for the breakthrough ahead of you. But how do you get the breakthrough when you have took your life before the time? I am aware that alot is happening now all around the world, not only peculiar to Nigeria but I believe that at the end, we shall all smile and glorify God”, he said.

On What the voice against suicide centered on, the convener, Oluwatobi Abodunrin said, “the purpose of this event is to educate the general public on helping out suicidal and depressed persons. I was inspired to help mentally challenged person and since I embarked on the journey, I have no regret over it.

“We actually kicked off this programme in 2019 at Shomolu Local Government, we did a walk against suicide from Yabatech down to Shomolu Local Government Secretariat and several celebrities joined the walk. BBC, Channels TV, Lagos TV, Tribune and other newspapers were also present.

“After that, we did voice against suicide conference at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, where we donated Toiletries. For the 2022 edition of the programme, I want to special appreciate Kiraa TV and our sponsors for supporting the event, may the Lord continue to bless you all”.

