Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Union Bank PLC and Mobihealth International have signed a telemedicine deal.

Speaking on the partnership with Mobihealth, after entering into the deal, in Abuja, yesterday, Mr. Mudassir Amray, Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank said that the partnership would take affordable healthcare services to many Nigerians in their offices and homes.

He added that Union Bank customers would enjoy some rebate under the initiative.

The CEO said, “Mobihealth’s slate of round-the-clock digital medical solutions including telehealth and other healthcare-related services provides a unique opportunity for Union Bank to deliver on our vision to be a trusted partner for our customers as we look beyond traditional banking services to deliver more value, leveraging technology and digital platforms.

“We are excited that the exclusive partnership with Mobihealth will bring this innovation to our customers while also addressing a fundamental and critical need with access to improved and affordable healthcare.”

According to Mr. Amray, “The partnership is very exciting. Many of you know that Union Bank went through a transition this year.

“We committed that we will bring more value to our customers. What we want to do is to provide access to International healthcare for our customers, sitting right here in Nigeria.

“Through the Union Bank platform, we will introduce them to Monihealth. We will su sidise some of the costs.”

The Union Bank boss added, “by leveraging Mobihealth’s solutions to deliver real-time, enhanced telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions geared towards providing affordable, all-inclusive clinic experiences, the bank aims to expand access to high-quality and convenient healthcare services for its customers at discounted rates.”

Dr. Funmi Adewara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mobihealth said that the organisation’s mission was to provide everyone with timely access to quality and affordable healthcare.

She said, “The prospect of scaling Mobihealth’s services to millions of Nigerians through this partnership with Union Bank is exciting and has the potential to be a game changer.

“We hope that having access to timely and affordable healthcare will fulfil the popular saying ‘health is wealth’ for over six million Union Bank customers and is a great step in the effort to build a healthier nation and continent.

“This partnership is part of Union Bank’s commitment to enabling success for its customers.”

This partnership will also include physical access points for telehealth consultations in select Union Bank branches nationwide.

Mobihealth has also raised significant funding including a $1 million (USD) grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) which was also announced in Abuja, yesterday.