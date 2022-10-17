.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

In preparation for the full resumption of academic activities for the first semester 2020/2021 academic session which was suspended due to the strike action, the University of Jos has approved the continuation of the registration exercise for Undergraduate and Postgraduate students of the University for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Abdullahi, the Deputy Registrar, of Information and Publications of the Institution in a statement on Monday in Jos urged all students who were yet to register to do so between Monday 17th and Sunday 30th of October 2022 when the University’s Online Registration Portal on www.unijos.edu.ng will be opened.

According to him, “In view of the suspension of the strike earlier embarked upon by the University-based Staff Unions, the Management of the University of Jos has approved the continuation of the Registration exercise for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Students of the University for the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

“This is preparatory to the full resumption of Academic activities for the first Semester 2020/2021 Academic Session which had been suspended due to the strike. All Students who are yet to Register are advised to do so between Monday 17th and Sunday 30th of October 2022 when the University’s Online Registration Portal on www.unijos.edu.ng will be open.

“Meantime, the Management of the University of Jos has approved the immediate commencement of cleaning, fumigation and maintenance services at the various Campuses, Hostels and other facilities in readiness for the full commencement of activities in the University for the current Session. This comes as the University Senate is expected to meet soon and review the University’s Academic Calendar to decide on the period when Lectures and other academic activities will officially resume.”