The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, have organized a three-day workshop to review the National Contingency Plan for Nigeria.

Addressing participants at the programme which kicked off yesterday in Makurdi, the UNICEF Emergency Specialist, Mr. Yinka Afolabi stated that the global organization and NEMA as well as other partners were out to achieve a bottom-up approach to contingency planning by getting the states (sub-nationals) more committed to addressing disaster issues within their localities.

He said “we want the states to domesticate this Contingency Plan and use it to act or even hold their state governments accountable and see what they can do in terms of appropriate actions and materials needed in emergency disasters.

“We are looking at a situation that the states will take lead action on local emergency situations; the Federal Government through NEMA and other partners can come in and fill-up the gap they cannot easily fill.”

He said that participants would look into mitigating the effect of disasters, specifically to know how to deal with children, the aged, livelihood, water, sanitation and hygiene issues when disasters occur and to check poverty that comes with disasters.

Also, Mrs. Chisom Adimorah of UNICEF admonished the participants on the importance of preparedness and response planning as a critical element of disaster mitigation.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Ahmed, stressed the need for stakeholders in disaster management to marshal out proactive disaster management plan and system to reduce losses during disaster or emergency situations in the country.

Represented by the NEMA North Central Zonal Coordinator, Mr Eugene Nyelong, the DG noted that “preparedness before occurrence of disaster helps to a large extent to reduce both human and property losses”.

According to him, “efficient organisation and detailed plan help to mitigate the impact of disasters and also lead to early recovery and rebuilding of affected segment of the society.

“It is in the light of this, that NEMA in collaboration with UNICEF is reviewing the National Contingency Plan for the country at the sub-national level.

“The review strategy adopted is bottom up, with a consultative and participatory approach; hence, the caliber of stakeholders present in this workshop.”

While lauding UNICEF for making the workshop a reality and participants for coming from states within the region, the DG charged the participants to “make useful contribution to enrich the working document.”

Welcoming participants, the Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, stated that it was a privilege to host the workshop in Benue State and emphasized the Benue State Government’s readiness to provide an enabling environment for all Humanitarian Partners to carry out their operations.

While commending UNICEF and NEMA for organizing the workshop, Dr. Shior expressed optimism, that it would produce a fruitful outcome in bringing about long-term solutions to various disasters in parts of the country.