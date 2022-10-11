By Biodun Busari

United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) celebrates girls across the globe and reiterates its commitment to defend their rights and provide opportunities.

The agency said this via its website on this year’s commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, adding that girls still face educational, mental challenges among others in this contemporary age.

UNICEF said, “In 2022, we commemorate the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl (IDG).

“In these last 10 years, there has been increased attention on issues that matter to girls amongst governments, policymakers and the general public, and more opportunities for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage.

“Yet, investments in girls’ rights remain limited and girls continue to confront a myriad of challenges to fulfilling their potential; made worse by concurrent crises of climate change, COVID-19 and humanitarian conflict.

“Girls around the world continue to face unprecedented challenges to their education, their physical and mental wellness, and the protections needed for a life without violence.

“Girls are ready for a decade of acceleration forward. It is time for us all to stand accountable – with and for girls – and to invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential.

In the same vein, an humanitarian organisation, the International Rescue Committee (ICR) on Tuesday commends the strength and hope of girls despite challenges that confront them.

“ICR is marking International Day of the Girl Child 2022 by celebrating girls around the world, who are showing remarkable resilience in the face of discrimination, inequality and violence.

“As numerous crises worldwide are compounded by climate change, conflict and extreme humanitarian need, the IRC pays tribute to the strength and hope of the girls it works with around the world, fighting for their right to safety, education and opportunity.”

International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11 every year. International Day of the Girl Child was first observed in October 11, 2012 by the United Nations. This year commemorates the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl.

The day focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their rights.

The theme of International Day of the Girl Child this year is: “Our time is now—our rights, our future.”

