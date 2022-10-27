…begs School Mgt for leniency

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

A trader domiciled in Ariaria Market in Aba, Abia state has been arrested by the security Unit of the University of Calabar , UNICAL for impersonation during the ongoing aptitude test being conducted by the institution.

The suspect simply identified as Emmanuel Uwakwe was caught red handed while carrying out the illicit act inside school.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chief Security officer of the institution, Cpt Austin Bisong (rted) disclosed that Mr Uwakwe was bursted after completing the said exercise for six out of the seven persons who contracted him to write the Computer Based Test, CBT, for them.

According to the Cpt Bisong, Uwakwe was arrested by security personnel’s after they observed that he had overstayed on the computer.

“During his arrest, he was already trying to input the personal identity number, PIN, of the last and seventh candidate as he was using only five minutes for each paper during the said examination.

“For now ,all six candidates he

wrote on their behalf can never have their results, and they have risked their admission status with the institution,” the CSO said.

Speaking further, the CSO hinted that investigation was ongoing , as they would leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the matter and if there was an insider involved in the racket adding that the suspects would be handed over to the police for onward investigation and prosecution.

The suspect who was remorseful appealed to the university management

for leniency while apologizing for what he did.

“I was promised 50,000 naira to write for seven candidates and i have already received N40,000 advance payment

with a balance of N10,000 only .

“I’m proficient in operating the computer that was why I was given the job and I came from Abia state to write the examination for the candidates who contracted me in Calabar.

“I own a shop in Ariaria market in Aba; I only came here to make some money, am appealling to the school to pardon me,” Uwakwe begged.

