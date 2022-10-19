The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has directed students of the institution to resume academic activities on Monday.

Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of the university, announced this via a statement on Wednesday in Benin after the meeting of the institution’s Senate.

Ehanire said halls of residence would be opened to students as from Sunday while lectures for the truncated second semester would continue.

The semester, she said, would end on Dec. 23 while online registration for newly admitted students for 2021/2022 would begin on Dec 2.

“The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, who presided over the Senate meeting, solicited the cooperation and support of staff and students to ensure successful academic activities,” the university’s spokesperson said.

