(Itiveh Enakeme Mary 1947 – 2021)

By Dr Kingsley Ofurie Itiveh

My dear Mum, even though you’re gone, I still hold on to your infectious smile and the memories we shared, especially when this world feels unkind. I miss you and I know all your children, grandchildren, daughters in-laws and all who knew you miss you too.



You were much more than a mother to your children. You were a friend and a confidant. Those who crossed your path described you as very friendly, very kindhearted and motherly. Your knack of knowing what to say and making others happy, even though you had your own challenges, is a testament to your kindheartedness. And in many ways, I see myself as a reflection of you. I’m sure this, too, is true of all your children. We were indeed lucky to have had you as our mother.



Though I know you’re in a better place with your creator, away from this ball of confusion called Earth, my tears have not ceased to flow in my quiet moments when I think of you. My only solace is that we will be reunited, again, on the Judgement day in accordance with our faith as Christians.



Mummy I miss you. All your children miss you too. I sometimes live in a dream world wishing, hoping, believing and waiting for God to bring you back, miraculously, as I know that with God ALL things are possible. I’ve cried inconsolably writing this but all in realisation that I may not see you again, of how much I miss and depended on you.



Sleep on Mummy, my Sweet Mother. Continue to rest peacefully with the Lord our God. Amen.



Olorogun Dr Kingsley Ofurie Itiveh writes from London