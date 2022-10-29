.

By Ochuko Akuopha

Chairman of the Delta State INEC Press Corps, IPC, Olorogun Festus Ahon has urged Deltans who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs to do so to enable them to exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to revelations by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Monday Udoh-Tom that over 300,000 PVCs from 2019 till December 2021 were yet to be collected in the state, Ahon in a statement by IPC’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Mr Austin Oyinbode, noted that there was no way Deltans could vote for candidates of their choice without collecting their PVCs.

He said for Nigerians to get it right in the 2023 general elections, every Nigerian must collect his or her PVC and expressed belief that for the change Nigerians are clamouring for to come to fruition, everybody must be part of this electoral process.

“The only power Nigerians have is the Permanent Voters Cards; that is the weapon with which they can vote in leaders of their choice. No desired change can be achieved without possessing and using the power of the PVC”, he said.

He advised Deltans to deploy the energy they utilised to register for the PVCs to collect the Cards, urging them to visit their voting units to collect their PVCs.

He emphasized that “Without your PVC, you cannot elect leaders of your choice. We must all go out and collect our voter’s cards. We must bear some inconveniences to enable us to enthrone leadership of our choice”.

RELATED NEWS