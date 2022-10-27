By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Chinese national, Geng Quanrong on Thursday denied killing his Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Buhari in the ongoing trial before a High Court sitting in Kano.

When the matter came upon on Thursday, Geng denied the content of the charge filed against him when it was read to him.

The Chinese national was arraigned before the court by the Kano State government on a one court charge bothering on culpable homicide contrary to section 221 (b) of the penal code.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel and Attorney General of Kano State, Bar. Musa A. Lawan presented an interpreter, Mr. Guo Gumru, from Chinese Embassy to interprete English to Chinese language to the defendant and thereafter told the court to take Geng’s plea upon which he denied the charge filed against him.

Lawan however appealed for an adjournment date to enable it present it witnesses on the matter before the court.

The Judge, Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji granted the plea and adjourned the matter till 16th, 17th and 18th, November, 2022 for hearing.

Recall that, Quanrong, 47-year-old, of Nassarawa GRA Quarters Kano, a Chinese National, was said to have gone to the residence of Ummukulsum Buhari, 22-year-old, on Friday night attacked her with a sharp knife inflicting deep cut on her neck and some other parts of her body, which led to her death.

