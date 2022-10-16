.

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has suspended the traditional ruler of Isinkwo community in Onicha Local Government Area, Mr Josephat Ikengwu over ongoing killings in his domain.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala, stated on Sunday at Abakaliki that the suspension of the traditional ruler was with immediate effect.

Ugbala noted that Ikengwu had failed in his responsibility to stop the killings in the community.

“Consequently, he is to return all government property in his possession, including his official vehicle, to the SSG on or before close of work on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022,’’ Ugbala stated.