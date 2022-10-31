By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has banned any form of Political rally in all Primary and Secondary Schools, including markets from 1st November 2022.

The Governor stated this at the “Citizens’ input and Consultation for the 2023 Budget estimation and Nigeria 2023 Population and Housing Census” in Ebonyi State.

Umahi said all political rallies including that of the All Progressive Congress, APC, must get approval from the Commissioner of Education.

The Governor also banned the movement of motorbikes popularly known as Okada from 7 pm to 6 a.m as he will increase the number of men of Ebubeagu security operatives in Ebonyi State.

He said the decision was taken in a bid to secure lives and properties as criminals use bikes to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

He said: “The Attorney-General will come up with executive order banning motorcycles in every part of the State from 7pm to 6am. If you want to use it, use it before 7pm. We have to do everything to secure your lives.

“When we take hard decisions it is because we have to take it. The primary responsibility of government is to secure lives and property, so you must make sacrifice to do it.

“From Nov 1, no rallies in schools whether primary schools or secondary schools. If you must hold rallies there, you must apply to Commissioner for Education and he must give you permission because when you do rallies in this places and mess it up with faeces and other deaths who will clean it.

“So if you apply, you must put down money for the cleaning after the rally irrespective of the party”, he said.

The governor said those calling for ban on Ebubeagu are wasting their time adding that the outfit has come to stay.

He said the group is filling the gap caused by inadequate manpower in the security agencies in the State.

RELATED NEWS