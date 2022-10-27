.

It’s all about building mutual interest in the 2023 presidency -Source

By Egufe Yafugborh, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike and visiting Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state and his Cross River counterpart, Ben Ayade have kept details of their Wednesday night meeting to selves.

Both Umahi and Ayade, originally elected governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to the federal ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was sighted Wednesday night at the Rumuekirikom, Obio Akpor Local Governor Area private home of Governor Wike, in the company of his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The quartet who then met in closed doors have declined to bring to public light details of their deliberations nearly a day after

However, a Rivers PDP close ally of Governor Wike told Vanguard Thursday that, “They (visitors and host) apparently had no need to disclose their motives.

“Be at as it may, the meeting was all about negotiating mutual interest for 2023 elections, particularly for the the presidential elections.

“They want to see how they can campaign and vote for a common presidential candidate. Nothing more, nothing less.”

RELATED NEWS