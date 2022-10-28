….Asks Nigerians in Abuja to blame themselves if they think U.S, UK’s warnings are joke

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Friday, appealed to the Federal Government to release its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

On the 13 October, 2022, Court of Appeal in Abuja quashed the terrorism charge the Federal Government preferred against Kanu.

The court discharged and acquitted him of the seven-count charge pending against him before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Fifteen days after Kanu is still being held in the Department of State Service, DSS, custody Abuja.

In his defense, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the rendition of Nnamdi Kanu could not be used as the only basis to free the IPoB leader of other offences allegedly committed by him against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Justice minister explained that the government was holding on to Kanu on account of four major issues, which were preceded by the rendition matter for which the court cleared him.

His reasons include: “To release or not to release Nnamdi Kanu is a function of law and the rule of law for that matter. In arriving at a decision on whether to release or not release, is one; you look at the rule of law, two; you look at the public and the national interest, three; you look at the security situation, four; you look at international diplomacy.”

“Let me talk first of the rule of law. This is someone that has been granted bail on account of charges that have been preferred against him at the court. Someone jumping bail to the international community, a case of a fugitive is established against the background of jumping the bail.

“Two, arising from the national security, this is someone that is charged with treason, incitement and destruction of civil authority, murder and assassination of others on account of his incitement, that boil down to issues of national security and criminality.

“Three, on account of international diplomacy, this is someone that has against his person, used the international community or a foreign country to launch an attack against a nation, against his nation for that matter.

“So all these naturally come into play to determine what to do. So if you have through judicial processes establish multiple cases of treason, homicide, bail-jumping among others; the fact that you have indeed succeeded in one case as against multiple others that are pending goes to establish the fact that that case cannot be the only basis and criteria for determining whether you are entitled to be released or not.”

However, irked with the above response cum the warnings by U.S and UK, IPOB through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, argued that it would unleash its venom if FG fails to release Nnamdi Kanu.

The group warned FG to adhere to court judgment and release its leader.

The statement partly reads: “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to the possible attack of Abuja by terrorists in the coming days.

“The US and UK security intelligence reports concerning these attack are real, but the Nigeria Security Agencies particularly the Military and DSS are busy chasing armless and peaceful citizens of Biafra in Biafraland.

“The ability and preparedness of the Nigeria security forces especially the Military (Army, Navy & Airforce) to defend the territorial borders of Nigerian has been greatly sabotaged to a level that they foreign invader now walk into the Nigeria capital with little or no resistance from the Military.

“American and British governments have shut down their Embassies and have started evacuating their citizens in Abuja and its environs…”

“IPOB state unequivocally that the Nigeria Government and Malami must adhere to and implement the ruling of the Court of Appeal which declared the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU a free man discharged and acquitted of all spurious allegations and charges.

“IPOB is monitoring the Security situation in Abuja conscientiously and will unleash our own …action on them if they fail to release our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU.”

